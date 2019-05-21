Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) PT Set at €160.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €160.00 ($186.05) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFV. Warburg Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.33 ($175.97).

Shares of PFV traded up €2.00 ($2.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €138.20 ($160.70). The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a fifty-two week high of €159.20 ($185.12). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

