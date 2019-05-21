Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Decreased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,617. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

