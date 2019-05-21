Private Vista LLC Sells 381 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Private Vista LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,716,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,832,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,984,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,103,000 after buying an additional 1,756,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,558,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,798 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,474,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

TEL opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,132,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,433 shares of company stock valued at $31,184,704. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

