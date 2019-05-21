ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $37.37. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 9921113 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

