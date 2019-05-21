Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 479,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.16.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

