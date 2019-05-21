Prudential Public (PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.8937 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 419,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,979,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

