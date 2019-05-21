PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $4,148,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,997. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of PTC opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

