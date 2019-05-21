Pure 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $30,750.00 and $17.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.02060903 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005822 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003289 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000919 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000152 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

