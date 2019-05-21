Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Hess Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

Hess stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hess by 3,900.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,934 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $348,020.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $232,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,173 shares of company stock worth $9,377,165. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

