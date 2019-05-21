Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Issued By B. Riley

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.23 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

QEP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.09. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.