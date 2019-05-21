Qutoutiao Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,617 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

QTT stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qutoutiao will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded Qutoutiao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Qutoutiao Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (QTT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/qutoutiao-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-qtt.html.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.