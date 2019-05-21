Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,575,240 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,424,737 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,614,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,050. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Radiant Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

