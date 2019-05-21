Raymond James & Associates Acquires 408,629 Shares of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 408,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. FIG Partners lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Acquires 408,629 Shares of UBS Group AG (UBS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/raymond-james-associates-acquires-408629-shares-of-ubs-group-ag-ubs.html.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.