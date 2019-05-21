Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,391 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,251,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

NYSE:ACN opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,391 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-acquires-15391-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.