Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,264 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,404,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,771,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $304,389,000 after purchasing an additional 63,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $291.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.15.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,574,286. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

