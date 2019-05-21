Re/Max (RMAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMAX. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Re/Max has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $56.77.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Re/Max by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Re/Max by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

