Ready Capital Corp (RC) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $648.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

