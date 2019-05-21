Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $3.61 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 145,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

