Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE CHS opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 143.9% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

