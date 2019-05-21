Reviewing Arista Networks (ANET) and BIO-key International (BKYI)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arista Networks and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $2.15 billion 8.72 $328.11 million $7.07 34.65 BIO-key International $4.05 million 3.72 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Risk & Volatility

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arista Networks and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 7 16 0 2.70 BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arista Networks presently has a consensus price target of $315.27, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. BIO-key International has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 30.36% 29.36% 20.01% BIO-key International -172.60% -60.41% -53.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arista Networks beats BIO-key International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

