Reviewing First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) and American River Bankshares (AMRB)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A American River Bankshares 18.88% 6.34% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and American River Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.63 $54.10 million N/A N/A American River Bankshares $23.75 million 3.11 $4.90 million $0.83 15.12

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and American River Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A American River Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American River Bankshares pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First National Bank Alaska beats American River Bankshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

