Richard Buchholz Sells 4,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $224,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00.

INSP traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,195. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

