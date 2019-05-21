River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.
Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,514,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,211 shares of company stock valued at $23,724,495 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
