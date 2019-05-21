Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,335,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8,178.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after acquiring an additional 456,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,670,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,723,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.84.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $907,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

