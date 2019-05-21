RPC Group PLC (RPC) Receives GBX 874 Average Price Target from Analysts

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 874 ($11.42).

RPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RPC Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 782 ($10.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get RPC Group alerts:

In other RPC Group news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 240,000 shares of RPC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39), for a total value of £1,908,000 ($2,493,139.95).

RPC remained flat at $GBX 789 ($10.31) during midday trading on Thursday. 3,433,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. RPC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625.20 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.80 ($11.21).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.