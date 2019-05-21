Sam Jb Pollock Sells 180,591 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Sam Jb Pollock sold 180,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.15, for a total transaction of C$11,403,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,333,428.92.

BAM.A traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.29. The company had a trading volume of 336,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of C$46.71 and a 52 week high of C$57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

