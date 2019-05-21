Sappi (SPPJY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Sappi stock remained flat at $$3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. Sappi has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

