Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,755 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BCE by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $63,915,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,747,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,308,000 after purchasing an additional 274,189 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in BCE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 181,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. 30,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,635. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,755 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/scheer-rowlett-associates-investment-management-ltd-sells-1755-shares-of-bce-inc-bce.html.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.