Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,083,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,777 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,158,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 326,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 312,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

