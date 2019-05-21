Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Stake Raised by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,850. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $71.36.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

