SecureCoin (SRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,124.00

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. SecureCoin has a market cap of $17,124.00 and $3.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Coin Profile

SecureCoin (SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,197,036 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

