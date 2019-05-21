Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Stock

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 119.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 401.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 26,073.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. 18,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,536. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

