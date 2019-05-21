Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $341.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

