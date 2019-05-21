Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. 42,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

