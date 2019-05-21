Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $412.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.82.

Shares of REGN traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $291.10 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,968 shares of company stock worth $57,360,056. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/sentry-investment-management-llc-reduces-position-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.