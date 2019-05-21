Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.40 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $41.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.26 million to $43.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.62 million, with estimates ranging from $71.84 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,061.35% and a negative net margin of 103.20%. Sequans Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,170,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,976 shares during the period. Sequans Communications comprises 1.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.96% of Sequans Communications worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,915. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

