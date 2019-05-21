SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in AZZ Inc (AZZ)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AZZ were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AZZ by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AZZ stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,618. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.42. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

