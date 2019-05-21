SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Leidos by 150.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,584. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.74. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

