Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.70 Per Share

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006 ($13.15).

In other news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward acquired 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

SHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,229 ($16.06) to GBX 872 ($11.39) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 907.33 ($11.86).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

