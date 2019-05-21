Sharps Compliance (SMED) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a P/E ratio of -89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

