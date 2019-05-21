Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Shotspotter reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSTI. Dougherty & Co downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 135,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,323. The company has a market cap of $519.59 million, a PE ratio of -185.81, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 3.01. Shotspotter has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $66.14.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $90,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $33,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,683. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 537.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

