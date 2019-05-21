Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shotspotter by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 63,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 63,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth about $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Securities downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In related news, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $2,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $449,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,123 shares of company stock worth $5,633,683 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTI opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.59 million, a PE ratio of -176.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 3.01. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

