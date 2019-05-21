Siemens AG (SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

