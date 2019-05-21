Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 27,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

