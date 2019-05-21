Sociall Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Sociall has a total market cap of $384,991.00 and $821.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00373979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.44 or 0.01318380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00154755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.