Sohu.com (SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sohu’s first-quarter 2019 loss narrowed on a year-over-year basis owing to the company’s cost-saving initiatives. The company’s top-line exceeded the guided range due to strong performance of its search and game businesses. Additionally, Sohu improved content on its Media Portal platform by strengthening partnerships with quality content providers. This is expected to improve user engagement levels. Moreover, Sogou’s search and mobile keyboard witnessed healthy growth by using its artificial intelligence (AI) technology. However, seasonality and sluggish macroeconomic conditions in China negatively impacted ad revenues in the reported quarter. Moreover, decline in video and portal advertising revenues negatively impacted brand advertising revenues. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

SOHU stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.26. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sohu.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

