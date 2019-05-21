Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

