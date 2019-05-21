S&P Global (SPGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $354,653.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock worth $7,039,419 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,446,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,642 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.