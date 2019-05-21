Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emory University boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,677. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.10. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

