Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,600 Shares of SJW Group (SJW)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

SJW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,110. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/spark-investment-management-llc-purchases-18600-shares-of-sjw-group-sjw.html.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.